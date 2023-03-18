EAGLE — In this day and age, public city government meetings can get spirited and heated: that much was apparent last week during Eagle's city council meeting about the potential annexation of Avimor into city limits.
Avimor's potential annexation would make Avimor residents recipients of Eagle city services, and opponents say that could potentially increase taxes for Eagle residents, adding thousands of people to Eagle's bills. Proponents worry that without annexation, Eagle will have no say in the further development of Avimor.
The public meeting on Tuesday began quietly, with the occasional whisper floating among the hundreds of people sitting in city hall, but ended with jeering, laughter and insults aimed at councilmembers and the mayor.
The behavior was not limited to people in the audience.
During four hours of public testimony, one individual announced that there would be a "sleepover at the mayor's house" after the meeting. As the meeting progressed into the night, people got more impassioned and uninhibited in their remarks.
Boise State University Political Scientist Stephanie Witt said this behavior is not unusual.
“It's certainly not surprising to see a lot of passion in the city council meeting about something so important,” Witt said. “You see a lot of that in local council meetings because people's homes and their identity around where they live and all that is tied up in what the city does or doesn't do.”
But things are different today than they were 20 years ago.
The issue of Avimor
Avimor is a planned community on the Eagle Foothills with 8,761 homes in around 27 square miles. Owned by the McLeod family, Avimor's population is about the same as Kuna. The annexation would add around 22,000 people to Eagle.
Since the early 2000s, Avimor has worked to be annexed by Eagle, Sheridan Hodson said. Hodson and his family just moved to Meridian from Eagle.
"That land has been owned for generations by an Idaho family," said Hodson, who favors the annexation. “I think there's this misperception that, 'Oh, it's a big, bad developer that's coming in and trying to develop the land,' when quite frankly, it couldn't be further from the truth."
According to Deborah Nelson, attorney who presented on behalf of Avimor, since 2007, the Eagle comprehensive plan has included the Avimor property in the Eagle Foothills planning area.
Tax increases, water supply, education and change to the small town community are some of the biggest concerns among Eagle's residents.
Hodson said the only concern that has validity is what impact Avimor could have on Eagle residents' taxes, but the rest of the public's concerns are unfounded.
“It's hilarious, from my perspective, that everybody makes it seem like Avimor’s trying to creep in and get this change and be annexed into Eagle like it wasn't something that hasn't been known from the very start,” Hodson said.
But if city meetings are any indication of the annexation's popularity, Avimor's request has not been well received. Part of the reason could be that Eagle residents know that the McLeod family donated to Mayor Jason Pierce's campaign in 2019.
“How can they not have bias as a result of that?” Jack Swaim, a resident of Eagle, asked. ”There's bias in the system. The city council and the mayor are not going to be able and they humanly wouldn’t be able, even if they tried their hardest, to be bias free."
Swaim, who has lived in Eagle for over 18 years, says the annexation issue is a Catch-22. He feels, like many Eagle residents, that the council doesn't have an organized list of the risks of annexing Avimor. Their decision seems to already be made, he said.
"It's gonna cost the Eagle residents quite a bit of money. Our taxes are already through the roof and it has been bought and paid for during the campaigns by campaign financing," Eagle resident Janesue Dowdy said.
The mayor isn't the only one facing public criticism: Councilmember Charlie Baun was the subject of many whispers and jeers during the meeting. Baun, before moving to Eagle, served as a conservation director in Avimor from 2006 to 2019 and lived in Avimor for six years. Although he explained that after moving to Eagle he has no contacts with Avimor, many Eagle residents believe his decision on the annexation will be biased.
Pierce, the Eagle mayor, is understanding of the public's attitude.
"In Eagle, we’re making decisions for 30,000 people," he said. “One of the things you have to remember as a councilmember or mayor is that people are concerned about their community when they come out, and sometimes they don't always go out being the most polite or the nicest."
City council meetings provide an opportunity for everyone to come together and educate each other on various community issues, he said.
"It’s not just the five of them (city council) guiding projects, it’s the entire community," Pierce said. “Sometimes, it can be or look ugly. But ultimately, in the end, we're all trying to create the best community."
The negative attitudes toward Pierce and his councilmembers was something he expected — it shows that people care about how the city is being run, which is a good thing.
"We also have to remember that we ran for these positions: we did it because we knew we had to be there to make the hard decisions for our community,” Pierce said.
Regardless of his or the council's history with Avimor, Pierce said he is determined to make the right decision for the city.
"Of course going to the grocery store or Home Depot or whatever, people will approach me on this topic and in no bearing will have on me making a decision," Pierce said.
Each of the council members explained that they had received emails about Avimor and sent them to the city clerk; each of them said the emails would not change their decision.
Baun, who has been the subject of concern for many Eagle residents, explained that he has lived in Boise Valley for nearly 50 years and has volunteered throughout the community. Because of that, he and his wife have made a lot of personal connections. Those connections, he said, will not impact his judgment in this decision.
"Since it's been speculated, I am not an owner or investor in Avimor, nor is any of my family," Baun said. "I don't own any lands in or around Avimor. I don't currently live in Avimor. I've severed all contracts with Avimor since 2018, and I've not received any payments ... since then, nor is there a conflict of interest."
The 75 people who did not get the opportunity to speak to the council can do so at the next council meeting discussing Avimor on March 28 at 6 p.m. Anyone who has already testified cannot testify again.
Heated tones at public meetings
“What I think is different today from maybe 20-25 years ago is the willingness to be rude,” Boise State's Stephanie Witt said.
The pandemic may be why there's an escalation in the public's willingness to be aggressive when speaking to local governments, Witt said.
That willingness to be rude, Witt said, could be because of how people see political discussions unfold on their TV, which encourages the idea that talking about politics means being “super wound up” and often includes talking to each other aggressively. People can also be prompted by a national organization to be concerned about something that may or may not be happening locally. We don't know how to disagree in a civil way, she said.
"It's helpful to remember that we're modeling how we want to talk to each other and solve our common problems by the way that we speak at meetings like this," Witt said. "If we're modeling ugly attacks, I don't think we're going we're doing much of a service to our kids and how they should behave in public meetings.”
While not illegal, public incivility is not the most persuasive technique, Witt said.
“I don't think it's constructive to attack the people that you disagree with…to demean the other side," Witt said. "It has the effect of turning off a lot of people who might otherwise be interested in our common problems and how we talk about them and seeking solutions."
Public attacks during local government meetings can also have a "chilling" effect on the people that are willing to run and uphold offices, Witt said.