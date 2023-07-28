More rabid bats in East Idaho

Health officials reported Friday that two rabid bats were found in Valley and Boise counties.

BOISE — Two bats found in Valley County and Boise County respectively have tested positive for rabies, making it the first rabid bat discoveries in those counties this year, according to a Central District Health news release.

The first bat tested positive July 21 and was found by a vaccinated dog inside a cabin in McCall.

