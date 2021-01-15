BOISE — One of Boise's most iconic traditions is taking a rain check.
Organizers of Jaialdi, Boise’s weeklong Basque celebration, announced Friday that the festival has been postponed until 2022 due to pandemic safety concerns.
“It is so hard to make the decision to postpone again, because Jaialdi is such a vital and joyful time to reconnect with friends and family from across the globe,” said Jaialdi board member Amy Wray. “But this is a festival that even in normal times happens just once every five years — and we want to make sure we can hug our friends and family from around the world, crowd the Basque Block and our favorite events, and dance the jota together.”
The week-long festival typically brings in around 30,000 people to Boise from around the world for dancing, competitions, singing in celebration of Basque culture.
For more information, visit Jaialdi.com.