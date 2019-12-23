The Ada County Board of Commissioners is preparing to auction off Barber Dam following a vote on the issue Monday.
On Monday, the commissioners voted unanimously to begin the process of selling the dam and assorted parcels of land around the dam, which is three miles east of downtown Boise and provides hydroelectric power to Idaho Power, according to Ada County spokesperson Elizabeth Duncan.
The commission will set a minimum bid for the site and provide time for potential buyers to inspect the dam this winter before rising water covers the spillway and no longer allows for a closer look at the facility.
"Prospective bidders will need to demonstrate that they are financially able to own and operate a Dam under guidelines established by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission," a federal agency that regulates the interstate transmission of oil, natural gas and electricity, Duncan wrote in an e-mail.
Owned by Ada County since 1977 and operated by Enel Green Power, the dam has had problems over the last few years as power outages at the site have disrupted or stopped the flow of water into the Boise River below the dam on several occasions, according to reporting done by the Boise Weekly.
Commissioner Rick Visser noted the dam had created some "substantial wetlands" that were important to the community. The entirety of the complex surrounding Barber Dam will not be sold; the commission withheld areas that are integral to the Boise River Greenbelt from the potential sale.
The reason the county owns the dam in the first place is due to the previous owner failing to pay property taxes on the site, causing the cam to fall into county hands.
"We're managing toward the core competencies of the county," Commissioner Diana Lachiondo said during the meeting.
"Running a dam is ... not in our wheelhouse," Commissioner Kendra Kenyon said with a laugh.
Kenyon said selling the dam to someone "in the dam business" made sense for the county. Lachiondo said the county would be interested in hearing from "community-minded" potential buyers as well.
"We'll start the process and start this effort with Barber Dam," Lachiondo said.