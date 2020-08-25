BOISE — The Ada County Board of Commissioners agreed to sell the Barber Dam to a group of private investors for $500,000.
The purchase, completed by the recently formed Barber Pool Hydro LLC, is contingent on the group obtaining a license to run the dam from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Boise developer Larry Leasure, Idaho Falls engineer Ted Sorenson and ex-Micron CEO Mark Durcan told the Ada County Board of Commissioners on June 4 about their intent to form a limited liability company called Barber Pool Hydro to purchase the dam and its holdings in order to preserve the Barber Pool and Barber Pool Conservation Area, which in total is a 700-acre riverine landscape and one of the largest wildlife refuges in an American city, according to the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands.
"Barber Pool Hydro also intends to ensure the success of the hydroelectric facility as an ongoing business operation to generate clean, consistent, renewable energy for the community," a press release from Ada County said.
Ada County has been trying to sell Barber Dam for over eight months. An auction in March fell through when no bidders showed up outside the Ada County Courthouse, and since then the county has been working with private groups to hammer out a sale.
“I am pleased that the County was able to negotiate the sale of Barber Dam," county Commissioner Patrick Malloy said in a statement. "I have every confidence that the new owners will be able to effectively operate the dam for the good of the upstream Barber Pool and the downstream irrigation needs."