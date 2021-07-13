BOISE — Members of the Bantu community and others protested outside of Boise City Hall Tuesday to demand accountability after the police shooting of Mohamud Hassan Mkoma last month.
Around 25 people lined up along the front grass of City Hall, with signs calling for “Better Communication” or suggesting “Solution DON’T SHOOT.”
“My parents prayed for us to be in peace in America…we need to do better,” Fatuma Yussuf said, turning to a few police officers on motorcycles across the street. “Three officers. You know that is wrong.”
Three officers involved in the June 27 shooting have been placed on administrative leave.
About 40 minutes into Tuesday evening’s protest, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean showed up and spoke to those in attendance.
“Where’s the footage? Where’s the footage of the shooting?” yelled a protester in a straw hat. “You come out here for a photo-op. Where’s the accountability?”
In addition to the protest, the Bantu community has met with city leaders, including McLean, in the wake of the police shooting. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee also met with the group.
On the evening of June 27, police said they had received reports of a child abduction and had reason to believe the child was in immediate danger, according to the original news release.
Community activists have said Mkoma was with his son, doesn’t speak English and had mental health issues. They’re asking Boise police to turn over the body camera footage and 911 call from the incident.
The Boise Police Department has denied an Idaho Press public records request for the police report.
“The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force being led by the Garden City Police Department is doing that investigation so we cannot provide any updates,” the Boise Police Department said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon. “At this time, there are no updates to release on the suspect’s condition.”
A protest was originally planned for July 6, but was postponed. Mana Mohamed, who is representing the Somali Bantu group, previously told the Idaho Press that there were concerns regarding safety.
She said she hoped other groups didn’t attend the July 13 event and use it for their own causes.
Groups such as Black Lives Matter Boise and the Idaho Liberty Dogs planned to show up last week. After the Bantu community pulled out of the planned July 6 event, Wall of Moms Idaho, Black Lives Matter Boise and unidentified counter-protesters showed up outside Boise City Hall.
Black Lives Matter Boise had promoted Tuesday’s protest on social media. There were no counter-protesters in attendance on Tuesday evening.
As of Tuesday, Mkoma was still in the hospital, Mohamed said.
