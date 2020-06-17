BOISE — Acting Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar spoke with city council members at a work session on Tuesday, the first of what the city says will be many in-depth discussions about policing in the city.
One of the topics Winegar addressed was whether the Boise Police Department has implemented the eight reforms to police methods described in the viral 8 Can’t Wait campaign, whose proponents are seeking changes in police policy and procedure to end police brutality. Winegar said the department has already made those reforms, including the banning the use of chokeholds.
But not long after that, on the steps of Boise City Hall, a group of roughly 100 protesters gathered, chanting for the city to defund the police department, something Mayor Lauren McLean has said she has no intention of doing. Some protesters took turns speaking to the crowd.
One speaker cited the case of Sierrna Berg, a former Boise police officer who claims in March 2019 she witnessed a Boise police training officer, unprovoked, use a neck restraint on a trainee. She claims she was retaliated against and later fired as a result. Berg filed a tort claim in November as a result, and in April filed a lawsuit against the city and the police department in federal court.
The complaint in that lawsuit says the officer used an “unprovoked lateral vascular neck restraint ('LVNR' or 'choke hold') upon the trainee.”
While the complaint appears to conflate the terms “neck restraint” and “choke hold,” the two are different — and it’s why Winegar told the city council the department doesn’t use chokeholds.
RESTRAINT OR CHOKE HOLD?
Police departments across the country banned chokeholds — a technique in which a person’s airway is restricted — roughly 30 years ago, according to Stephany Galbreaith, spokeswoman for the Meridian Police Department. The Meridian Police Department doesn’t use the technique, nor does the Boise Police Department.
“BPD does not use techniques that choke, strangle, or cut off the airway. Officers are trained in a vascular neck restraint called a lateral vascular neck restraint (LVNR),” Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. “BPD has reviewed the technique recently with our Chief’s Community Advisory Panel and continues to evaluate it as a part of our use of force policy.”
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office also does not use techniques that restrict a person’s airway, according to office spokesman Patrick Orr.
All three of those police departments do use the lateral vascular neck restraints, “which have been proven to be very safe,” Galbreaith wrote in an email to the Idaho Press.
The 8 Can’t Wait campaign, however, is against all neck restraints in general, according to its website.
“Allowing officers to choke or strangle civilians results in the unnecessary death or serious injury of civilians,” according to the site. “Both chokeholds and all other neck restraints must be banned in all cases.”
ARE RESTRAINTS SAFE?
Galbreaith emphasized the Meridian Police Department believes the neck restraints are safe.
“This restraint is a form of a stranglehold that compresses one or both carotid arteries without compressing the airway,” Galbreaith wrote. “Carotid restraints are used in Judo and Jiu Jitsu training and competition every day throughout the world with no recorded deaths.”
Galbreaith cited a 2007 study conducted by the Canadian Police Research Centre which found that while no use of force technique is completely risk free, “there is not medical reason to routinely expect grievous bodily harm or death following the correct application of the vascular neck restraint in the general population by professional police officers with standardized training and technique.”
Another study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology in 2011, she pointed out, found “that VNR is a safe and effective force intervention; however, outcomes could vary in different populations (i.e., unhealthy or older subjects).”
“The key here is training,” Galbreaith wrote. “Our officers are taught to never employ unnecessary force or violence, only using the appropriate amount of force when objectively reasonable.”