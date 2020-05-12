If you are a registered voter in Idaho, requesting a ballot is as easy as filling out a postcard and putting it in the mail.
On Tuesday, the Idaho Secretary of State's Office reminded voters that in order to receive a ballot for the May primary election, they need to take the mailer they received, open it, sign it and put it in the mailbox. It is already addressed to public officials, and postage is already paid, so no stamps are necessary.
Ballots must be requested by May 19 and returned to the county elections office by 8 p.m. June 2, when results will be counted.
“Over the last week, we’ve seen some voters who have put their ballot request form in an envelope and mailed it to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office,” Chad Houck, Idaho’s Chief Deputy Secretary said in a press release. “We are rerouting all of the ballot request forms we’ve received to the appropriate county elections office in order to make sure voters receive their ballots in time for the upcoming election."
No envelope is required because the postcard by itself is enough to request the ballot. If you have already requested your ballot online or with a paper form, a second request is not necessary.
Over 550,000 ballot request forms were sent statewide, and fewer than 200 were returned improperly.
To learn more about the ballot measures and candidates, visit idahopress.com/elections/news. You can also find your ballot and candidate surveys by entering your address at vote411.org, a League of Women Voters initiative.