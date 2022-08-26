Community Council of Idaho backpacks

The Community Council of Idaho donated more than 200 backpacks loaded with school supplies to low-income and farmworker families in Canyon County.

Originally published Aug. 25 on KTVB.COM.

Most students in the Gem State are now back in classrooms for a new school year. For some, buying school supplies can be a challenge. This year, that burden was lifted off some of those families in Canyon County.

