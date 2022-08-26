Most students in the Gem State are now back in classrooms for a new school year. For some, buying school supplies can be a challenge. This year, that burden was lifted off some of those families in Canyon County.
The Community Council of Idaho’s mission is to help provide resources for low-income and farmworker communities in Idaho. The council gave away 201 backpacks this year for preschool students headed to kindergarten.
“You see their smile, you see their faces like I said. It’s almost like they received a present on Christmas,” said Antonio Madera, CCI communications specialist.
The Council received 180 backpacks from Leaders of the Pack and 21 from Idaho Central Credit Union. They were given to students at two Canyon County Head Start Centers: Casa De Colores and La Adelita.
“There are so many families that at this point in time can’t afford things like that," Madera said. "I’m sure families do make it work and somehow get backpacks and school supplies. It’s great to have a community that comes forward and we can distribute them to people we feel really need them, to the people that we serve."
More than 100 families received a backpack full of supplies to start the school year. A mother of a preschool student says the supplies are a huge help, especially after the pandemic and inflation across the country.
“It’s a little difficult for us right now to buy a backpack that is also a little expensive right now. We appreciate the stuff we receive from the Community Council of Idaho,” said Cynthia Polanco, preschool parent.
Twenty-one of those backpacks were also given to students of all ages in the National Farmer Worker Jobs Program.
The Community Council of Idaho will host its annual golf tournament on Sept. 23 to raise funds for scholarships and for the different programs at the center.