IDAHO — Idahoans are traveling more, but on roads that may be hazardous, with repairs costing drivers more money annually. It also comes with another price — a road maintenance backlog.
With the state’s population climbing steadily, the amount of citizens traveling has followed suit. In the era of COVID-19, travel rates dropped and then rebounded at a higher rate — putting strain on Idaho’s roadways, with highways needing more help than ever before.
“The annual backlog for maintenance alone stretches into the hundreds of millions of dollars, and since the secret’s out that Idaho is a great place to live, expansion is an ongoing need as well,” said Matthew Conde, spokesman for AAA Oregon-Idaho.
Some of the critical maintenance for roadways in the state has been deferred to 2025 and beyond, Conde said, due to funding — and may take even longer to complete.
Road work can include anything from chip seals to constructing roundabouts.
“It all depends on how quickly funding becomes available to narrow the gap,” Conde said.
A report released in January of this year by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, stated that 18% of Idaho roads are in poor condition. Driving on these roads costs $318 per driver each year in additional repairs, according to the report.
“Conditions on the system are deteriorating, as the need for transportation improvements far outpaces the amount of state and federal funding available,” the report said.
In addition, 43% of Idaho bridges are at least 50 years old and require maintenance or updates. Five percent of those bridges are rated “in poor condition.”
Neighboring Western states Oregon and Washington are faced with similarly poor bridge conditions, the report says.
“These added stresses to Idaho’s infrastructure without subsequent funding to keep up with the explosive growth has created a situation where highway jurisdictions have had to make difficult decisions,” said Nick Veldhouse, executive director for the Idaho Association of Highway Districts. “In other words, sometimes being a good steward of the taxpayer has meant converting asphalt roads to gravel, and weight restricting or closing bridges altogether.”
Veldhouse specified that aging roads and bridges require more costly measures to fix, so commissioners and directors have to decide whether or not to address what is worst first, or stick with scheduled maintenance for roads in good shape, contributing to the backlog.
Jared Millett, an Idaho resident, said driving on Eagle Road near the Chinden intersection in Boise sometimes worries him because of the amount of potholes lining the street and multiple areas of damage. Millett has noticed it’s been more of a problem in the last month, he said.
“I just don’t want to end up with a blown tire,” Millett said.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, recently signed into law by President Joe Biden, may help alleviate the strain on essential infrastructure. It would be a big step in the right direction for the safety of all Idahoans, Conde said, but he is unsure how and when that funding would be used.
Idaho is expected to receive $2.43 billion in state funds for highway, bridge and transit investments over the next five years. It will also add an additional $470 million in state Gross Domestic Product each year. The increased economic activity will increase disposable income by $175 million each year — an average of $234 per household, according to the TRIP report.
Idaho’s Safety and Capacity Program also contains investment projects that are meant to improve roadway safety.