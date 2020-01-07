BOISE – When local business owner Joe Howell was released from prison in 2007, he said he found a job working with a telemarketing company “that valued my sales talent more than my criminal record.”
“I saw it as an opportunity, and found that if I worked really hard, I could build a good account base and make a decent living,” he said at a Statehouse news conference on Tuesday. “In February of 2008, I opened the Boise office for Ace Industrial Supply with the intention on teaching others to do the same thing that I’m doing, to follow my lead.”
Today, he said, he’s built a sales force that grossed more than $2 million in sales last year – and many of his employees came from challenging backgrounds and had to make the transition from prison back into the community. As he spoke, employees stood nearby cheering him; one held a sign saying, “I am NOT my mistakes.” They were among a crowd of more than 50 celebrating the launch of the ACLU of Idaho’s push to get “Fair Chance Employment” legislation passed in this year’s Idaho Legislature.
Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, who plans to sponsor the bill, said, “Fair Chance Employment was brought to my attention by members of my community.” They had loved ones who’d been incarcerated, she said. “They want to go to work, they want to get their lives together, they want to feed their children, they want to stay out of jail.”
But, she said, “They can’t get in the door.”
That’s because may employers refuse to consider hiring job applicants with criminal records. The bill would delay employers’ questions about a potential employee’s criminal history until later in the hiring process, giving applicants a chance to present their qualifications before they’re written off.
“This legislation does not force any employer into taking somebody just because they have a felony or because they don’t,” Buckner-Webb said.
Employers could still conduct background checks, ask questions about criminal history, and, ultimately, decide not to hire a person, she said. But the bill would prevent them from asking those questions until after an applicant has given a personal interview, or has received a conditional offer of employment.
“Let me walk in, make my application, and judge me on my merits,” Buckner-Webb said to cheers.
Leo Morales, executive director of the ACLU of Idaho, said 21% of Idahoans have a previous criminal conviction. With employers in need of workers in the current tight labor market, their interests align with those of workers leaving prison who want to turn their lives around and become productive members of society.
The ACLU nationally, on the eve of its 100th anniversary, launched a comprehensive research project on criminal justice, including state-specific reports for each state; its goal is to cut the nation’s swelling prison population in half and reduce racial disparities. The Idaho report found Idaho has the 13th highest incarceration rate in the country, and like many states, has a fast-growing prison population in which minorities are heavily over-represented, including blacks, Latinos and Native Americans.
The report gave an array of recommendations, including sentencing reforms and expansion of treatment programs. The ACLU of Idaho decided to focus on the employment legislation this year as a first step in Idaho that can draw bipartisan support.
Across the country, it’s not a new idea — according to the National Employment Project, 13 states and 18 counties have enacted “ban the box” policies.
Howell said many other businesses, like his, already have such policies in place, including Hayden Beverage, Corona Village, and more.
