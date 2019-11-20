NAMPA — The concert version of the viral internet sensation Baby Shark is set to perform at Nampa's Ford Idaho Center March 23.
The immersive concert experience will perform this year in over 70 cities, following their sold-out 2018 tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. MST.
“We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live! to so many new markets across North America,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer. “This is a cultural phenomenon and we are very pleased how families have responded to Baby Shark live on stage.”
The YouTube Baby Shark dance video has over 3.8 billion views. The song had a 17-week streak on the Billboard Top 100.
To purchase tickets or learn more about the tour, visit babysharklive.com.