A baby penguin was born at Zoo Boise last month, to parents and bonded pair Jimmy and Rose.
The Magellanic penguin chick hatched May 21, according to a zoo news release.
“Zoo staff are happy to report that the chick is doing well and are amazed with how fast it’s growing,” the release said. “Magellanic penguins are warm weather penguins found in South America around the Falkland Islands.”
The chick is Rose and Jimmy’s second. Their first, Milo, hatched last year and is currently part of the main colony in the Penguin Pavilion.
Jimmy and Rose have been bonded for two years, since Rose came from Sea World San Diego. Jimmy has lived at Zoo Boise since 2008 and previously was a San Francisco Zoo resident. The three — parents and chick — have moved into a temporary nursery.
Guests will be able to see the chick through small openings in the nursery window.
“This will allow the penguin family to maintain some privacy while the chick grows,” he said.