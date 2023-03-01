Brad Little Idaho State Archives

During a Feb. 28 press conference at the Governor’s Ceremonial Office at the Statehouse, Gov. Brad Little thanked Hummel Architects for donating its original Idaho Capitol drawings and paintings to the Idaho State Archives, a division of the Idaho State Historical Society. 

 Christina Lords/Idaho Capital Sun

Originally published Feb. 28 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The details are precise.

Boise-based Hummel Architects has donated more than 100 original drawings and paintings of the of Idaho Capitol, including this outline of the House and Senate chambers, to the Idaho State Historical Society. The Idaho Supreme Court, outlined at the top of the drawing, originally had a home within the Capitol. That room is now used for the Idaho Legislature’s meeting place for its powerful budget-setting committee, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. 
The Hummel Architects collection donated to the Idaho State Archives includes original 1911 hand-drawn Idaho State Capitol architectural/structural plans; project files for woodwork, plumbing, and electrical; and a series of drawings that depict the finished capitol, down to the molding, trim, door types, and finish work, according to the Idaho State Historical Society. 

