Ada County sheriff’s deputies are investigating if a 76-year-old accused of having sexual contact with two preteen boys had other alleged victims.
Richard A. Cook, who lives in the Avimor residential community north of Eagle, was booked into the Ada County Jail Wednesday evening on suspicion of two counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16.
A third party contacted detectives, who began investigating the case Sunday, according to a blog on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s website. The person who reported the crime said they were concerned about Cook’s interaction with one of the boys the day before.
Detectives found evidence they believe shows Cook had sexual contact with a child, as well as a different child, within the past year, at a home in the Avimor area. Cook knew both of the boys, according to the blog post.
Lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 carries up to life in prison.
Cook worked at a nursery at his church in the past, according to the blog post, and police are concerned he may have had other victims, since he had access to children.
Anyone with more information about the case can call Detective Ashley Hageman-Turner at 208-577-3790 or email her at ahagemanturner@adacounty.