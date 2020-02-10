BOISE — The Idaho Agricultural Aviation Association is supporting a bill that would amend two sections of Idaho's state rules around pesticides.
The legislation would remove what the association sees as repetitive language in Idaho State Department of Agriculture's pesticide and chemigation rules, and would also add specifics around the state's enforcement of penalties when the rules are violated.
David Lehman, a lobbyist with Primus Policy for the aviation association, presented the draft legislation Monday to the committee, which then voted to introduce the bill.
Lehman said the most crucial piece of the legislation is the added language in the "Adoption and Scope of Rules" section. He said the Idaho State Department of Agriculture has created only a policy guide when it comes to applying penalties and only guidelines to assess the penalties.
"For the last approximately 20 years, the application of penalties have been made through agency guidance and not something set in rule or statute," he said.
The bill would add language ensuring the department puts rules in place for any restrictions or penalties given to an applicator. It would also add language that says restrictions and penalties must be put into effect through a negotiated rulemaking process and must be reviewed at least every five years. It also says that rules around restrictions and penalties must include penalty assessment guidelines and a matrix that defines the penalty based on the level of violation, the effects of the violation and whether it was made knowingly or unknowingly.
"What this legislation does is it takes that guidance and through negotiated rulemaking asks for the department to put those guidelines in rule so that the people who come before for potential penalty knows what the playing field is," Lehman said.
The legislation would also clear "up a couple subsections on prohibited acts," he said. For one, it would remove language in the department's rules that say: "No person shall: apply ineffective or improper pesticides."
Lehman said the Environmental Protection Agency places labels on pesticides and herbicides that "provide ample direction to the applicator for the appropriate and correct way to applicate." He argued that language prohibiting applicators from using ineffective pesticides is unnecessary.
The bill would remove the words "faulty" and "careless" from a line item in the rules that says: "No person shall: apply pesticides in a faulty, careless or negligent manner."
"Negligent is well defined in our legal system," Lehman told the committee. "A faulty manner is hard to define."
"I think removing faulty and careless strengthens the statute," he said. "It provides a well-defined standard for this application."
The committee last week, at the association's request, slashed four rules regulating the aerial application of pesticides, which Lehman said were "more stringent" than federal laws already in place.