The Sawtooth Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning for its entire forecast area, including Galena Summit and Eastern mountains, Sawtooth and Western Smoky mountains, Soldier and Wood River Valley mountains and Banner Summit on Tuesday.
Over 3 feet of snow fell in the last 72 hours, according to the avalanche center website, and another 12-16 inches was expected Tuesday.
“Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist,” the website read. “Large natural and human-triggered avalanches are very likely. Avalanches may impact roads, trails and structures on the valley floor. Traveling in avalanche terrain or in terrain exposed to hazard from above is not recommended.”
The warning expires Wednesday at 6 a.m.
“If you head into the backcountry you will be faced with hazardous conditions on steep slopes from the time you leave the car until you get back,” according to the center. “Pay attention to what is above you in addition to the terrain you are traveling through — slopes will be avalanching naturally due to intense precipitation rates today.”
The National Weather Service Boise on said people should be "avalanche aware" if heading into the mountains. The NWS tweeted it had measured 2 inches of snow at their office near the Boise airport.
