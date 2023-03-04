Avalanche dog

Instructors with the Colorado Rapid Avalanche Department taught 12 dog teams over the course of three days at Tamarack Resort.

 KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Staying safe in Idaho’s backcountry takes work — and sometimes even a dog.

In case of an avalanche, many ski resorts around the Gem State have avalanche dogs. Tamarack Resort has four.

Recommended for you

Load comments