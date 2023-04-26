Larry and Kay Woodcock, grandparents of J.J. Vallow, pause to acknowledge members of the news media while entering the courthouse after a break in the murder trial of Lori Vallow at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
BOISE — The man who performed J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan’s autopsies and the woman who analyzed Tylee’s bones took to the witness stand in Wednesday’s proceedings of Lori Vallow’s murder trial at the Ada County Courthouse. Their testimonies revealed new details in a trial that has had much of the evidence widely publicized beforehand.
Lori has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband Chad Daybell.
AUTOPSIES
Some of the photos from J.J. and Tylee’s autopsies have been shown before, but this was the first time the medical examiner who performed the autopsies had taken the stand. Dr. Garth Warren from the Ada County coroner’s office went into the grisly details of the bodies and what he found as he did the examinations of the children.
Warren revealed J.J.’s cause of death was ruled as asphyxia by a plastic bag over the head and duct tape over the mouth. He went through more photos from the autopsy, but these were only shown to the jury and not to the public.
Graphic descriptions were given of J.J.’s skin being discolored green and tan and of the presence of skin slippage that typically happens with decomposition. But Warren said there were several injuries to the body that caught his eye.
J.J. had scratch-like abrasions on his neck, bruising of both upper arms, a hemorrhage under the right thumbnail and bruising on the ankles, Warren testified.
Warren said any injuries to the neck are a red flag. The scratches caused him to wonder, “was J.J. trying to get the bag off his head?”
Warren said the bruising appeared in a manner which showed it had happened before the boy’s death.
While J.J.’s autopsy took four hours to complete, Tylee’s took about a week due to the extreme state her remains were in. Tylee’s remains came to Warren in three different bags. He said he had to sift through the remains trying to find bones, cleaning them and getting X-rays to figure out what possible remains he did have. From the toxicology report, it was found that Tylee was burned after she had been killed.
Tylee’s cause of death was ruled homicide by an unspecified means. Warren said this is a commonly used term in regard to dismembered and burned bodies.
Warren repeatedly told Thomas that swabbing the nasal cavities in cases of a plastic bag being over a victim’s head isn’t common practice. Warren said it wouldn’t make sense to do the nasal swab, nor would it help determine the cause of death in relation to asphyxiation. Thomas continued to press Warren about it and then said he was basing his questioning about the autopsy off what he had seen on TV and in movies. Warren told Thomas that was scary to him and said he was giving his answers based on his knowledge.
“I guess you and I are going to have to agree to disagree,” Thomas said about whether Warren should have performed a nasal swab.
“Objection,” Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood said. “That is not a question.”
Judge Steven Boyce sustained the objection.
'SHARP TRAUMA' TO TYLEE’S BONES
Dr. Angi Christensen, a forensic anthropologist for the FBI, took the witness stand after Warren. She testified to what she saw when she examined Tylee’s bones. Tylee’s remains were found dismembered and burned. The bones showed thermal damage, but Christensen said many of the injuries on the bones were inconsistent with typical dismemberment.
There were several “sharp trauma” injuries to the bones. Christensen said sharp trauma is caused by an object with a point or a bevel. Typically, she said, dismemberment occurs around the joints. Tylee’s skeleton had a number of sharp trauma injuries on the hip bones and sacrum.
Some of the injuries caused damage to the point that they could be seen on the front and back sides of the bone. In at least one case, Tylee’s bones were hinged or bent, Christensen said.
Because of the condition of the remains, which were broken apart into fragments, Christensen doesn’t know what percentage of the skeleton she examined but said all major parts were represented in the approximately 101 bone fragments she received.
Christensen will continue her testimony Thursday.
Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press. Send her an email at skidd@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @Syd__Kidd.
Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.