The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who left his job Saturday.
Jackie Keierleber, 40, was last seen at 1:12 p.m. in the 11700 block of Franklin Road in Boise leaving his job, according to a press release from IDOC.
Keierleber is a white man with brown hair and grey eyes, weighing 225 pounds and is six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt, a black ballcap and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about Keierleber's location should contact local law enforcement.
Keierleber was convicted in Ada County for grand theft and driving under the influence. He's been eligible for parole since July 1, and his sentence was scheduled to be discharged on Dec. 31, 2027, according to the release.
This story will be updated.