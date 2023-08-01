...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS...
.Scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop this afternoon
and extend into the evening. Therefore, a red flag warning has
been issued.
In addition, more storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and
evening, leading to another Red Flag Warning for the Southern
Highlands, Twin Falls BLM, and the Owyhee Mountains.
And finally, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Thursday
afternoon through Friday evening for all but the NF districts,
again due to scattered thunderstorms.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE
VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND 646...
...RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE
BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER
VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND
646...
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday
evening. The Red Flag Warning has been cancelled.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Up to 50 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
A bicyclist who was hit by an SUV has died, and authorities are seeking charges against a teenager.
The Canyon County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced it is seeking misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charges against a Kuna teenager, who allegedly struck the woman with the vehicle he was driving on July 4.
"The hit-and-run crash occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. on July 4 following the Melba fireworks show," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "The 14-year-old was driving an SUV in the southbound lane of Southside Blvd near the intersection of Melba Rd. (north of Melba) when he struck an adult female while she was riding her bike. The juvenile driver then drove for a short distance before pulling over. The juvenile then exited the vehicle and went and located his father before returning to the scene to speak with deputies."
The bicyclist, 34-year-old Kellei Bunn of Nampa, was taken to a Boise hospital that night and was transferred to a hospital in Portland, Oregon, the following day. She died of her injuries on July 30.
“This was a tragic situation that claimed the life of a young woman and will forever change the life of the 14-year-old who made a terrible decision to get behind the wheel without a license,” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in the release. “My heart goes out to the family and friends of the deceased and all of those involved in the incident.”
In addition to the vehicular manslaughter charge, authorities will also look to charge the teenager with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a formal charging decision, the release said.
The sheriff's office said it will not release the name of the teenager.