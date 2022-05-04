Moscow police car

MOSCOW — An autopsy report on the 19-year-old Boise man found dead Sunday in Moscow’s Paradise Creek revealed he died from drowning.

Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said Tuesday that Hudson Lindow’s death was accidental.

He said police are still awaiting a toxicology report that could take two or three weeks to complete.

Lindow, a first-year University of Idaho student, was found near College Avenue by a passerby.

Originally published May 4 in the Lewiston Tribune.

