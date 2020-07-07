TODAY
Connected Conversations, hosted by Idaho Humanities Council, is a free virtual event with diverse speakers on Tuesdays. Topics span baseball to the environment, politics to poetry. Today’s Connected Conversation, at 6 p.m., is “The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. Constructed in the heart of Idaho’s capital city, how did it happen and what is its import to the community and state today?” Hosted by Dan Prinzing, executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which built the memorial. To join the conversation visit eventbrite.com and search Idaho Humanities Council.
Online — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Nampa — Baby & Toddler Story-Time, 10 a.m., Public Library, 215 12th Ave.
Online — AARP telephone town hall about COVID-19 in Idaho with Gov. Brad Little. Noon. Dial toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.
Online — Teen Space (with Minecraft), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Caldwell — Tuesdays on the Creek: Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market at 5 p.m. and live music at 6 p.m. at Indian Creek Plaza. Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Online — The Cabin: Free Drop-In Writing Workshop with Heidi Kraay, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Online — CrowdCast — Richard Lazarus — The Rule of Five: Making Climate Change History at the Supreme Court, 7 p.m., Hosted by Rediscovered Books.
All Day
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Nampa — Tai Chi Classes are at Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
WEDNESDAY
Alive After Five virtual concert series continues with The Broadcast & The Hollowed Collective. Experience kits with merchandise and beer and wine to take home are available at The Grove Plaza from 4:30-6 p.m. Catch the shows on Downtown Boise’s Facebook page, the Alive After Five Facebook page, or the Downtown Boise YouTube channel. The Tips for Charity program supporting Camp Rainbow Gold, Ronald McDonald House and Boise Fire Burnout Fund is ongoing. More details are at downtownboise.org.
Nampa — SNAG (Starting New At Golf), 9 a.m., Centennial Golf Course, 2600 Centennial Drive.
Nampa — Preschool Story-Time, 10 a.m., Public Library, 215 12th Ave.
Online — Centennial Job Corps information meeting and tour (Nampa), 2 p.m.
Meridian — Live on the Patio, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave.
ONGOING
Eagle Fun Days continues with virtual events on social media, including a fun run, custom car show, backyard float competition and the #fundaysfillupchallenge. Find out more at cityofeagle.org or on Facebook.