...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
SUNDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 109. For the Heat Advisory,
temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon MDT /11 AM
PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory,
until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Aug. 30: Voters to decide fate of Vallivue elementary schools construction — again
CALDWELL — Lakevue Elementary Principal Ken Pahlus recently became a co-principal.
His school, which is part of the Vallivue School District, is so over capacity that the district decided to hire a second principal to assist with the school’s operations. The school has a capacity of 725 students, ended the last school year with 873 students, and will likely begin the coming school year with even more students, Pahlus said.
Pahlus said it is "conceivable that we could start next year at over 1,000 students,” due to already-approved residential construction projects in the communities the district serves.
Overcrowded schools are why the Vallivue School District is once again asking residents in the district to support a $55 million bond to build two new elementary schools in an upcoming Aug. 30 election, said Joseph Palmer, a spokesperson for the district.
The bond was first posed to voters during a March 8 election, but fell shy of the supermajority of votes — over 66% — it needed to pass, Palmer said, receiving 64.4%, according Idaho Education News.
The district already owns land to build the schools; the bond would just fund their construction, Palmer said. Bond funding would also allow the district to purchase land to build a new high school, he said.
Currently, six of the district’s seven elementary schools are experiencing overcrowding, Palmer said. And the district has exhausted other short-term solutions, such as utilizing portable buildings, which are costly to build, he said. The district has reached its limit on portables at elementary schools due to local zoning ordinances that regulate their quantity and placement at a site, he said.
The wording of the bond has not changed much, except that the interest rate will have increased from 2.02% to 3.78%, Palmer said.
Palmer noted that passing such a bond does not mean taxpayers have to foot the entire bill, thanks to bond levy equalization, which results in the state paying a portion of the cost. For the proposed Aug. 30 bond, the state of Idaho would pay approximately $21.6 million of the $55 million, he said.
When schools are overcrowded, student-to-teacher ratios get worse, which can in turn make it more difficult to hire teachers, Palmer said.
Pahlus said overcrowding also puts stress on staff roles filled by one employee. Lakevue has one school nurse, one registrar, one counselor, and one head custodian, he said.
He likened the situation to shopping at Walmart. If you go at 10 a.m. on a weekday, it will be easy to navigate and find what you need. But if you go at 5 p.m. on a weekday, when many people choose to shop, lines are longer and resources are stretched, he said.
“It’s the same thing in a school, except we’re like that all day,” Pahlus said. “You’ve got too many kids in there accessing resources that were designed for a fewer number of kids.”
Palmer said district patrons often suggest using impact fees collected from new construction to fund school improvements. But such fees are not allowed to be used for funding schools, he said. It is a change his and other districts have attempted to convince Idaho lawmakers to make for over 20 years, he said.
“We’re really at the mercy of the legislators changing those rules,” he said. “Until then, we have to play by the rules and appeal to our constituents to meet the needs of our children.”
Erin Banks Rusby is a reporter with the Idaho Press. She covers Canyon County, including agriculture, education, and government.