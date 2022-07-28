Support Local Journalism


CALDWELL — Lakevue Elementary Principal Ken Pahlus recently became a co-principal.

His school, which is part of the Vallivue School District, is so over capacity that the district decided to hire a second principal to assist with the school’s operations. The school has a capacity of 725 students, ended the last school year with 873 students, and will likely begin the coming school year with even more students, Pahlus said.

