Idaho H&W headquarters

The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare headquarters in Boise.

 File

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


An audit of an embattled grant program has found the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare was deficient in its distribution of a federal grant and found it serious enough to refer to the attorney general’s office.

The 55-page report, released Monday afternoon, listed eight findings against the health department’s distribution of the Community Partners Grant funds.

Download PDF LSO audit
Dave Jeppesen

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments