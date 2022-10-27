Albertsons

Attorneys general from several states want Albertsons to delay a $4 billion dividend payout until the review Kroger’s planned acquisition is completed.

A bipartisan group of attorneys general is asking Albertsons to delay a $4 billion payout to its shareholders until they can complete a review of Kroger’s planned acquisition of the grocery chain.

Kroger earlier this month announced it was paying $20 billion to buy Albertsons. The deal is expected to close in early 2024, if it is approved by the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, and survives any court challenges.

