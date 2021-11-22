BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden on Monday announced he’ll run for re-election to a sixth term as Idaho’s chief legal officer; he already is the state’s longest-serving attorney general.
Wasden’s announcement sets up a high-profile contest in the May GOP primary, as former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador announced last week that he’ll run for the same post.
“It is an honor to serve my home state as attorney general,” Wasden said in a statement. “I love Idaho and its people and still feel I have something to offer. I’m humbled by the opportunity to again throw my hat in the ring.”
Wasden first won election as Idaho attorney general in 2002. In his re-election announcement, he said he’s “provided clear, objective legal counsel based on the law,” which he refers to as “calling legal balls and strikes fairly and squarely.”
“This has been my guiding principle from Day 1, and I believe in it as strongly as ever today,” Wasden said. “An attorney general does not provide their clients or their state any value by giving them the legal counsel they want to hear or that is politically convenient. Rather, my goal has always been to provide counsel that is soundly rooted in the rule of law. This approach has served Idaho well and it’s important to maintain this consistency in 2023 and beyond.”
Wasden’s approach has sometimes upset his fellow Republicans in the Legislature, who have bristled at advice from Wasden’s office that legislation they want to consider passing wouldn’t meet constitutional muster. Legislative leaders have increasingly turned to hiring private attorneys with public funds, rather than accepting the counsel they’re already offered from Wasden’s office.
Labrador, in his announcement last week, said if elected, he would be “a true partner with conservative lawmakers in the Legislature as they work to draft and write good laws that will stand up against the gamesmanship of activist judges.”
Labrador, a former state representative, served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before running for governor in 2018 and losing in the primary to Brad Little, who went on to become governor.
Wasden, of Nampa, first joined the Idaho attorney general’s office in 1989 as a deputy assigned to the Idaho State Tax Commission; he previously served as a prosecutor in Canyon and Owyhee counties. He holds degrees from Brigham Young University and the University of Idaho.
Also potentially in the race are Coeur d’Alene attorney Art Macomber, who has been actively campaigning; and Sandpoint attorney D. Colton Boyles, who filed initial paperwork in April to run for the post, but has said little about it since; Boyles didn’t respond to a reporter’s inquiry Monday about whether he’s planning to run or not.
Both Macomber and Boyles have allied themselves with current Idaho Lt. Gov Janice McGeachin, a candidate for governor; Macomber joined her at an eastern Idaho media event last month and said he was representing her pro-bono as her lawyer, while Boyles represented McGeachin in her unsuccessful court fight against releasing public records regarding her education task force.
The primary election is May 17; the general election is Nov. 8, 2022.