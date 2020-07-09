BOISE — The Boise City Attorney’s Office is not releasing details about a conflict of interest involving a “Boise City elected official” in the case of a man accused of firing a gun at a protest at the Idaho Capitol last month.
The case is that of Michael Wallace, 18, of Garden City. Police and prosecutors say he attended a protest on June 1 at the Idaho Capitol and that he fired his gun into the ground there.
Mike Dean, the case’s attorney, filed a petition on June 19 asking the judge in the case to appoint another prosecutor to handle the case, citing a conflict of interest.
“This case needs to be transferred because of conflict with a Boise City elected official,” Dean wrote.
Dean asked the judge to allow the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office to handle the case, which the judge allowed.
Neither Dean's two-page document nor the judge’s June 23 order granting the request offered more information about the nature of the conflict of interest, nor does the probable cause affidavit for Wallace's arrest.
Calls to the attorney's office Thursday and Friday were not returned. However, city spokeswoman Karen Boe told the Idaho Press over email Friday: "Rather than an actual conflict (such as a relationship), this case was transferred due to recent public comments made in regards to the case. The transfer was made to avoid the appearance of impropriety that may have existed if the Boise City Attorney's Office kept the case, and to ensure confidence that the case would be handled by a neutral prosecution agency in a manner that will be fair to all parties."
The city did not specify which public comments caused the conflict of interest or which official was involved. On June 4, two days after Wallace's arrest, Councilwoman Lisa Sánchez published a post on Facebook about the arrest, but it's unclear if that post spurred the attorney's decision. Sánchez could not be reached for comment Friday.
Sánchez's Facebook post reads, in part: "To the parents (if they exist) of the white man, Michael D. Wallace, I want to congratulate you on successfully having your son arrested, safely taken into custody by the Boise Police Department, and having him successfully bonded out of jail and home safe (not so sure if your son is of sound mind). You and your son won The Race Lottery! Many Black and Brown families do not enjoy the same experience. … Michael didn't accidentally bring a loaded gun that was easily discharged in a public place. He did that on purpose and he did it knowing that he could. He tested the boundaries of his white supremacy and privilege, and now he knows what his community will allow him to do--live through the night when he was the one who could have killed innocent people."
Wallace is charged with firing a gun within city limits, a misdemeanor.
“Michael advised his rifle was fully loaded and was not on safe, he had round in the chamber,” according to the affidavit. “Michael advised he was not intentionally trying to shoot his rifle.”
Wallace paid $300 in bond after he was booked into jail June 2. He is next scheduled to appear in court July 21.
The week of Wallace’s arrest was marked by late-night protests on the steps of the Idaho Capitol, during with demonstrators railed against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and systemic racism. Those protests drew counterprotesters and, while they were heated, emotional events, they remained peaceful.
A June 30 protest calling for the defunding of police departments and the funding of social programs also drew counter protesters. Some fights did occur at that protest, and while police are looking into some incidents, they have not announced any arrests connected to the protests yet.
Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink contributed.