BOISE — Citing similar concerns in other cases, an attorney representing a Boise man accused of torturing and murdering his ex-girlfriend has asked a judge to prevent prosecutors from obtaining recordings of his meetings with attorneys or his doctors while in jail.
David Randall, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 56-year-old Darla Fletcher of Meridian.
Prosecutors say Randall on Dec. 15 or 16 killed Fletcher when she stopped by his Northwest Boise home to retrieve some things she’d left there. The two had broken up about a month prior, according to prosecutors.
Fletcher’s son found her body in the home when he stopped by on Dec. 16, after she had missed a holiday party and failed to arrive at work that morning, prosecutors said.
Randall’s case is rare in that a magistrate judge last week ordered he be held without bail, noting that, in Idaho, judges were allowed to make that decision in potentially capital criminal cases.
So Randall has remained in the Ada County Jail since his arrest. Because of that, any time he meets with his attorneys or anyone from their office, the meeting is recorded by a surveillance camera, although Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr previously confirmed such recordings do not include sound.
Regardless, those recordings have caused disagreements between prosecutors and public defenders in Ada County before. In September, prosecutors obtained jail recordings of meetings between Ruben Diaz, who was at the time charged with attempted murder, and his attorneys and a mental health professional. Diaz, 39, is now charged with aggravated battery and other charges.
Diaz, like Randall, is represented by the Ada County Public Defender’s Office. Diaz's attorneys didn’t learn prosecutors had the recordings until October, according to court documents. When they did, they objected, claiming prosecutors had violated Diaz’s rights to attorney-client privilege.
“It is the defendant’s desire to take affirmative action to prevent any similar conduct in this case,” according to a memorandum filed Friday in Randall’s case.
Although the memorandum notes Randall’s attorneys have not raised a mental health defense, the defense attorneys have retained a licensed psychologist to consult on the case. The psychologist will likely have to meet with Randall at the jail, according to the memorandum.
“The information the defense seeks to protect from disclosure contains and will in all probability contain material that is protected under both psychiatrist-patient and attorney-client privilege, as well as attorney work product,” Reed G. Smith, Randall’s attorney, wrote in the document.
In Friday’s memorandum, Smith asked the court to issue a protective order “prohibiting the state from obtaining any video or audio recordings of the defendant’s meeting with his attorneys or agents of his attorneys, including mental health professionals, investigators, and social workers.”
A judge has not yet made a decision on the motion. The case’s next court date is Monday, Dec. 30.