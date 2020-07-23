BOISE — As courtroom players continue to adapt the judicial process to the realities of a COVID-19 world, the attorney for a Boise man accused of fatally injuring his infant son is pushing for an in-person preliminary hearing, saying a virtual hearing would violate his rights.
Thomas Rowley, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the June 21 death of his 4-month-old son, Milo Thomas Rowley. Prosecutors say Thomas Rowley shook the infant for between 15 and 20 seconds out of “frustration,” and didn’t immediately take the child to the hospital, KTVB reports. The baby eventually died at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Rowley remains in the Ada County Jail on a $1 million bond; he faces up to life in prison. He has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 10, and his attorney, Monica Gray, argued in a July 17 document that holding the hearing remotely would violate Thomas Rowley’s rights.
Per the April 22 emergency order from the Idaho Supreme Court, court hearings — save for a few types listed in the order — are to be held virtually, in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Courts across the state have adapted to the new requirements; in Ada County, for example, officials retooled Expo Idaho’s enormous space into a warehouse for individual, socially-distant stations with computers people can use to appear in court remotely.
In the July 17 memorandum, Gray argues the judge in the case should make an exception to the Idaho Supreme Court’s order and hold Thomas Rowley’s preliminary hearing in person. To hold it remotely, she wrote, would be to violate his right to confront the witnesses testifying against him.
A preliminary hearing is, in many ways, a dry run for a trial — it’s a hearing during which a magistrate decides if there is probable cause to suspect a person committed a crime and if the case should go forward. Attorneys call many of the witnesses at a preliminary hearing they will later call during a trial. Gray argues trying to call witnesses in a virtual setting isn’t fair because of the possibility of technological difficulties, and given the seriousness of Thomas Rowley’s case.
“Since remote video-conferenced court proceedings have presently begun due to COVID-19, we have all seen audio and/or video cut out completely, freeze, delay, and so on,” she wrote. “And While such technological difficulties may be curable in another proceeding or case, the mere risk of this is unacceptable given the nature and consequences of Mr. Rowley’s charge.”
She also pointed out those technical difficulties could affect Thomas Rowley’s ability to get an accurate transcript of the hearing — something attorneys often rely on as a case moves forward.
In addition to that, she wrote, she needed to be physically present with Thomas Rowley during the hearing so she could talk with him privately; attorneys frequently talk in hushed tones with their clients during hearings. For her to do that, she said, she’d have to go to the Ada County Jail, at a time when attorneys have been asked to avoid going to the jail if at all possible to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the facility; the virus has thus far not been seen in the jail.
She was also concerned about the validity of a witness’s testimony. During preliminary hearings and trials, witnesses are often not allowed to see or hear the testimony of other witnesses, in order to prevent them from influencing one another. During in person hearings, it’s possible to confirm a witness is outside the courtroom. There’s less certainty over a video call, Gray wrote.
Plus, she argued, the preliminary hearing could be held in a socially distant manner in a large courtroom. There’s no jury present during preliminary hearings, and everyone present would have to wear a mask, as per court orders. If necessary, she argued, plexiglass could be set up between people as barriers to further present the spread of the virus — something federal court officials made use of during what was likely one of the first socially-distant jury trials in the region in June.
The case’s judge has not yet decided whether to grant Gray’s request. The next hearing scheduled in the case is set for Aug. 10. There will be a virtual hearing that morning where attorneys will discuss whether the preliminary hearing should be in person or virtual, according to Emily Lowe, spokeswoman for the Ada County Prosecutor's Office. The preliminary hearing itself will be later that day.