BOISE — The Board of Ada County Commissioners rejected an argument made Tuesday by two grassroots organizations that the Dry Creek Ranch subdivision's second phase should not have been OK'd.
On Tuesday morning, the board affirmed their December decision allowing the second phase of Dry Creek and rejected a request to change the decision allowing another 652 homes to be built in the Dry Creek Ranch subdivision near State Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road in unincorporated Ada County.
The Dry Creek Valley Coalition and the Dry Creek Rural Neighborhood Association petitioned the board in mid-December to reconsider its approval of the subdivision's second phase less than two weeks earlier.
The two groups argued the board should have considered the developer's permit application under the 2010 Development Agreement, which has a more challenging set of zoning laws than the 2006 code that was used in approving the subdivision.
"During the course of both the (Ada County Planning and Zoning Commission) hearings and the hearing before the Board of County Commissioners, staff insisted that the Ada County Code as of 2006 applies, and that standards and required findings as currently exist, as codified in 2010, do not apply," Brian Ertz, the attorney for the Dry Creek Valley Coalition and the Dry Creek Rural Neighborhood Association, wrote in the group's petition to the board.
Ertz argued Ada County was not operating correctly under Idaho law and that the "vested rights doctrine" was not legally relevant to the Dry Creek Ranch construction. That doctrine, which allows developers and property owners to build a project under the zoning laws the project's permit was granted under, is what Commissioner Rick Visser cited when he voted to approve the Dry Creek Ranch permit application in December.
Hethe Clark, an attorney for Dry Creek developer Boise Hunter Homes, submitted a response to the two groups' legal petition the board.
"Since 2010 there has been an approved planned community entitlement," Clark wrote in the document, and noted the first planned community application for Dry Creek Ranch was submitted in 2006.
The board found "no deficiencies" in the application and no reason to reject their prior approval, Chairwoman Kendra Kenyon said.
In August 2018, the prior board of commissioners approved the final plat of the first phase, which contains more than 1,100 units, the Idaho Press previously reported.