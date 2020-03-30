BOISE — A judge on Friday sentenced a Boise man to serve at least 12 years in prison for lewd conduct with a minor.
Steven Eugene Justice Jr., 39, was indicted by a grand jury in July on the lewd conduct charge, as well as misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers and a persistent violator enhancement, according to an Ada County Prosecutor’s Office news release. In January, a jury convicted Justice on the lewd conduct and resisting officers charges, and he pleaded guilty to the persistent violator charge, the release said.
According to the prosecutor’s office, Justice had been convicted of two felonies in California earlier, and he was absconding parole when arrested in Boise. Prosecutors asked 4th District Court Judge Jason Scott to sentence Justice to a fixed 20 years in prison, with the possibility of life in prison.
Scott, however, settled on a 40-year prison sentence, and ruled Justice would be eligible for parole after 12 years.