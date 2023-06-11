Cambridge and Dorchester Apartments

The Dorchester Gardens apartments in Boise on Thursday, June 8.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Jordan Gantt and Oliver Moran said they were doing maintenance on the Cambridge/Dorchester Apartments, cutting holes in the walls of around 20 units to prepare for plumbers. Moran said they had worked since the fall of 2022.

Then a co-worker saw the logo “Kaiser Gypsum” and googled it. What he found was a building materials company that used asbestos in its products, leading to thousands of lawsuits. It is unclear exactly where the logo was. Kaiser Gypsum has filed for bankruptcy.

Cambridge and Dorchester Apartments

The Cambridge Square apartments in Boise on Thursday, June 8.
Cambridge and Dorchester Apartments

The Cambridge Square apartments in Boise on Thursday, June 8.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

Recommended for you

Load comments