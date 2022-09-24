Brush Fire northeast of Eagle

Firefighters work to contain a brush fire in the hills northeast of Eagle, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published Sept. 23 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Ethan Sims and Wesley Pidcock know what to expect when fire season arrives. As doctors who specialize in helping people breathe, they see what happens when wildfire smoke spreads into communities throughout Idaho.

