Last week, the Idaho Humane Society reported this summer’s first death of a dog left in a hot car. According to Kristine Schellhaas, public relations and digital media manager for the Idaho Humane Society, Animal Care and Control has received 50 calls of animals left in hot vehicles so far this year as of Thursday. Twenty-two of those calls occurred in the past two weeks.
“These calls are already too many, please safeguard your pet’s lives,” Schellhaas said in an email.
It was 84 degrees outside when the French bulldog locked in the car died last week in Meridian. The windows of the car were cracked. But according to the Humane Society, when their officer arrived on scene, the inside of the vehicle registered 147 degrees.
The owner was cited for neglect and cruelty and will face prosecution.
Temperatures are continuing to rise as July approaches, causing pets left in hot cars to be a more pressing issue. Temperatures eclipsed 100 degrees Monday in the Treasure Valley.
The Idaho Humane Society recommends leaving your pet at home if temperatures exceed 72 degrees.
According to Schellhaas, Idaho Humane Society Dispatch sends Humane Officers to the scenes for dog in hot car calls immediately; they are priority calls. If the Humane Society knows its estimated transit time will take longer than usual, it will call city police to dispatch a police officer if they are available to assist until their arrival.
After the Humane Officer arrives and assesses the scene and health of the pet, the Humane Society’s response could range from owner education to issuing a citation for cruelty misdemeanor and impoundment of the animal, according to Schellhaas.
Heatstroke is a very serious condition and can lead to pet deaths. According to Dr. Jessica Schult of the Idaho Veterinary Hospital, in addition to not leaving pets in their cars, owners can take the following precautions to prevent animal heatstroke:
- Limit time outdoors when it is hot or humid.
- Do not keep dogs in enclosed environments, such as vehicles, with little or no air flow or air conditioner.
- Always provide shade and water in situations where the pet will be exposed to hot environments.
- Allow for exercise, activity, and sports in the early parts of the day when the weather tends to be cooler.
According to Schult, signs of heatstroke in animals include high temperature, high heart rate, panting and/or labored breathing, very red dry gums, lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea or bloodshot eyes.
Schellhaas said if an owner sees these signs, it is “imperative” that they take their pet to a veterinarian as soon as possible. She said owners should immediately offer the pet water and place a wet towel on its back and paws.
And speaking of paws, owners should take note of sidewalk temperatures before taking their pets on walks. According to veterinary technician Amber Monzingo, pavement can become too hot easily when it may only be in the 70s outside. This can lead to damaging burns.
“If you can’t comfortably leave the back of your hand on the pavement for five or more seconds, it is too warm,” Monzingo said in an email.
Finally, Schellhaas said each pet will be able to handle the heat differently. For example, dogs with short snouts find it more challenging to cool down quickly and are more affected by the heat. Schellhaas said to talk to your veterinarian and take precautions to ensure your pet’s safety.