As Idaho winds down coronavirus restrictions, lifts mask mandates, and ends COVID-19-related assistance, many Treasure Valley residents are struggling. Food insecurity, which local advocates say is indicative of overall well being, rose this year across the board.
Rising costs for housing, gas and groceries and the region’s comparatively low wages for many jobs exacerbated the issue.
“COVID-19 hit families hard. The rise in rents and the rise in home prices has made things worse,” said Maribel Ramos, family community resource and engagement coordinator at the Nampa Family School district.
The district’s four resource center locations serve as food pantries for students and families and also a safe space for families to connect with services. Within the area the Nampa Family School District operates, there is a 9% child poverty rate and a median per capita income of $24,900 annually, according to census data from 2019.
In Canyon County, the median home price in April was $399,856, reported the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Nampa sits at $973 per month as of May.
“The house payment eats first. Students are coming to school hungrier, needing more snacks, needing more food. They don’t have that sense of security that they’re going to get a meal,” Ramos said.
According to an annual community needs assessment completed by United Way of the Treasure Valley in 2020, the median annual family income in Idaho was $64,723, however, in the Treasure Valley, median family income ranges from $49,872 in Owyhee County to $80,854 in Ada County.
“While unemployment is relatively low, low wages in the Treasure Valley and income inequality continue to challenge households to meet basic needs,” the study found.
In Ada and Canyon counties, single female residents with children made an average of $28,357 and $25,596, respectively. United Way’s “survival budget,” or the minimum income a single adult would need to get by, was an hourly wage of $10.64 per hour or about $22,000 a year, and $31.69 per hour for a household with two adults, an infant, and a preschooler.
The cost of living associated with the household survival budget increased substantially from 2013 to 2018, with the greatest increase in monthly costs including taxes, health care and food, researchers wrote.
“In a four-person household with an infant and preschooler, if both adults are earning minimum wage, their collective wages are less than half of what they need to meet the household survival budget across all counties in the Treasure Valley and statewide,” according to the United Way report.
Across the Treasure Valley, communities have rallied to help fill gaps in services and make sure that families who are struggling are connected with resources, said Jean Fitzgerald-Mutchie, St. Luke’s Health System Children’s Program manager.
“There has been remarkable leadership and remarkable commitment to keep us going,” she said of mass food distributions across Nampa and Caldwell throughout the past year.
Still, hunger is pervasive and always has been, she said. The pandemic simply highlighted it. “We’re going to have to look at longer term solutions to increased hunger needs that we’re seeing across our community,” she said.
Those who distribute food across the Treasure Valley are preparing for the number of residents who need assistance to rise, said Morgan Wilson, chief development officer at the Idaho Food Bank.
“We have seen an increase across the state,” she said. “It has varied depending on what is going on in specific communities, but overall, even as recently as a survey that we did in February, we have seen the majority of partners reporting a continued increase in new individuals seeking assistance,” she said.
Wilson emphasized that donations — both food and funding, as well as some of the government emergency programs that came into play in 2020 were able to increase the supply of food available to Idahoans by 38%.
“Now, we have been really fortunate in Idaho that we’re seeing a recovery. But we have to remember that it’s not a recovery for everyone,” Wilson said.
Rather than increasing aid, Idaho’s leadership has ended programs. Gov. Brad Little on May 11 issued a statement suggesting that “It’s time to get back to work,” in which he announced he would end Idaho’s participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
That program granted an additional $300 weekly payment to struggling residents. Little also ended the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance which gave benefits to those who would not usually qualify for unemployment, including the self-employed, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which extended benefits once regular benefits had been exhausted.
Pre-pandemic work search requirements for unemployment insurance claimants were also reinstated in April, making it more challenging to access unemployment, and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare opted not to extend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) emergency allotments, which served 42,367 households across the state in March.
The Department of Health and Welfare issued a temporary increase in Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program benefits Thursday, authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the receipt of $2.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The increase of $35 per month will be offered to the 3,844 families currently enrolled in the program and those who enroll during the June through September time frame.
Margie Potter, development and public relations coordinator for the Salvation Army Nampa Corps, said the number of meals the organization’s shelter serves has gone up and “is going up all the time.”
Pre-pandemic, the shelter’s day resource center was serving 80 to 90 meals per day, Potter said. Now, that number is roughly 100 per day. In 2019, the Salvation Army in Nampa served 24,974 individuals. Its most recent report indicated the organization served a total of 30,322, Potter said.
“The people we are seeing are first time people getting services, people that thought they would never have to get a food box are coming to get a food box. There’s a lot of seniors on fixed incomes. Food prices are going up, gas prices are going up, rents are going up — everything is contributing,” she said.
Residents prioritize, she said, opting to pay for rent, basic utilities, car repairs, gas, then seek out services to obtain food.
Ralph May, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho, which provides services to homeless residents and operates food pantries across the Treasure Valley, said “COVID has been a tremendous roller coaster for all of the food pantries.”
While there’s stigma attached to food insecurity that tends to keep the issue hidden from the public eye, those on the ground saw the impacts federal aid had locally. May said federal unemployment assistance, emergency food benefits and stimulus checks made a noticeable difference in the number of people served.
The USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program is ending at the end of May, but mass food distributions funded through the program lowered the number of guests at local food pantries, as did SNAP expansions and stimulus checks, May said.
When the latest stimulus checks went out in February, “We saw a huge drop off again, down to very, very low numbers — almost historically low numbers,” May said. That is in comparison to a historically high number of people seeking food May said St. Vincent de Paul saw at the onset of the pandemic in 2020.
Food is a foundational need, according to Maslow's Hierarchy.
“When families are struggling to know if they’re going to have not only enough money to pay the rent but to feed their family, there is an undue amount of stress that comes up on them, that then overflows into their relationships, into their work, into their sense of hope,” said Pastor Tony Johnson, who serves as community engagement and recovery pastor Engagement at Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, which operates the Care House Food Bank.
Care House saw a 35% increase in first-time visitors in 2020 over the previous year, Johnson said.
“Until a person is able to come to that place of feeling like they are housing and food secure, there will be instability in their lives that will affect all other dynamics of their lives," Johnson said.
Johnson encouraged those struggling to seek help, adding that many of the people who serve at Care House were once food insecure themselves.
“Don’t be afraid to come. There’s compassion, there’s support, and there’s empathy at the food banks here in Nampa,” he said.