Kinley Schrader had to borrow a friend’s dress for her junior prom — just one part of what she described as “quite a hectic weekend.”
This year, the Eagle High School senior bought her dress — a long, navy blue, V-neck with ruffled sleeves — and was looking forward to a more traditional prom experience. On March 18, West Ada School District officials announced that prom would be canceled for all district high schools.
Schrader’s mother returned the dress last week.
Proms across the country are being canceled in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School senior Ally Heronema said she found out her school’s prom was canceled on Sunday. As prom chairwoman, Heronema said she hopes the school can organize another event for seniors in prom’s place.
Heronema was voted Prom Princess last year, and she said that motivated her to get involved organizing this year’s prom.
“I wanted people to have that same experience,” she said.
Her school has a small student body, and fewer than 100 students typically attend prom each year, she said. Juniors and seniors are invited, but Heronema said fewer juniors go. Many of her senior friends didn’t go their junior year, and now they likely won’t get to have that experience.
Widespread cancellations due to COVID-19 have affected more than Schrader and Heronema’s senior prom. Schrader broke her foot playing rugby last fall, which took her out of play for the remaining semester. She said she was looking forward to playing in the spring, but soon after she was cleared to play, the season was canceled.
For Heronema, Medical Arts Charter doesn’t have athletics, but she said most students participate in HOSA, formerly referred to as “Health Occupations Students of America.” Students refer to it as their school’s football team, she said. Its events were canceled in March.
Schrader said she is more angry than sad that it had to be her senior year that a worldwide pandemic hit. Heronema said it’s disheartening knowing she won’t get to share final goodbyes with her classmates and teachers once she finishes her education.
“My last day of school, I didn’t know that it was going to be my last time seeing my friends and teachers,” Heronema said.
Monday, The Idaho State Board of Education extended K-12 school closures through the end of the academic year. The board left an option for local school boards to potentially reopen their schools under criteria that will be developed and considered by the state board at its next meeting on April 13, according to a press release.
Medical Arts Charter has transitioned to online learning, and the West Ada School District is scheduled to begin online lessons April 13. Schrader said the West Ada School District originally planned to reopen its schools April 20.
Heronema and Schrader said they’re both on track to graduate, but they’re not sure what their graduation ceremony will look like.
West Ada School District spokesman Eric Exline said the district has not decided to cancel graduation ceremonies yet. He said officials are still looking to see if Boise State University’s ExtraMile Arena, formerly known as Taco Bell Arena, is still available. Six of West Ada’s 11 high schools hold graduation in that arena, he said.
Heronema, whose graduation was originally scheduled for May 22, said her school typically holds graduation at Mountain View High School, but she is not sure when or where it will happen now. Eagle High School’s graduation is scheduled for May 23. Schrader said it’s likely that graduation will happen at a later date and in an outdoor location, if it happens at all.
Boise State announced March 26 that it was canceling its spring commencement, according to Idaho Ed News.
Instead of focusing on the negative impacts, Schrader and Heronema said they’re trying to stay positive, though it’s often difficult.
“It’s definitely a life-changing experience,” Heronema said.