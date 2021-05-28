BOISE — Memorial Day marks the start of the “100 Deadliest Days” on Idaho roads, and the Idaho Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be safe.
The unofficial start to summer marks the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there is an increase in fatal crashes, and Idaho Department of Transportation news release said.
“These warmer months are dangerous because we typically see more drivers on the road, with teens out of school and summer road trips underway,” Office of Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson said in the release.
“We also expect busier roads as COVID restrictions life and Idahoans feel more confident and eager to get back on the road and travel,” Tomlinson said.
Last year, 88 people killed in vehicle crashes in Idaho lost their lives during the 100 Deadliest Days, the Department of Transportation said.
Preliminary data published in September 2020 showed that the number of fatal crashes during the 100 deadliest days had trended downward since 2018, with 92 total deaths in the summer of 2019 and 101 in 2018, according to previous Idaho Press reporting.
Eighty-eight percent of the people killed in Idaho crashes died on rural roads, and 12% died on urban roads, the Department of Transportation reported. Twenty-eight of those who died in passenger vehicle crashes weren’t wearing seat belts, the release said.
Summer is not the time to relax behind the wheel, and distracted driving, impaired driving, and aggressive driving also have large impacts on crashes in the summer, Tomlinson said.
He emphasized that buckling up is the easiest thing drivers can do to protect themselves during a crash. “It increases your odds of surviving by 50%,” he said.
Memorial Day weekend also coincides with the national “Click it or Ticket” seat belt campaign, and law enforcement officers across Idaho are partnering with the Office of Highway Safety to participate, issuing citations to those not wearing their seat belt, the Department of Transportation said.