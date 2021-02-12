CALDWELL — Southwest District Health has lifted the COVID-19 public health advisory, issued in November.
All of the district's six counties, including Canyon, are now out of the red alert zone, meaning there are fewer than five new cases per day per 10,000 people. Canyon County is at a yellow health alert level.
The advisory had called for people to wear a face covering at all times around non-household members, work from home if possible, minimize non-essential travel and suspend visits to congregate living facilities.
The state's Stage 3 health guideline still strongly recommends face coverings and requires them in long-term care facilities.
The health district lifted its advisory because of a decline in case counts, hospitalizations and incidence rates. For Jan. 24 to Feb. 6, the district's daily incidence rate per 10,000 population was 2.22.
The advisory was prompted in November by a surge new cases, which increased demand on the health care system and created a backlog of cases for contact tracers. At that time, five counties were at a red health alert, the highest level, and Canyon County's daily incident rate per 10,000 people was 6.31.
The health district reminds people that although cases are down, the virus is still spreading. Even in the yellow health already level, residents are encouraged to wear a face covering and social distance.
The state's order limits gatherings to 50 people, though this does not apply to political and religious expression, educational activities, and health care related events or youth sporting events.