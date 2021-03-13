CALDWELL — With jury trials resuming next week at the Canyon County Courthouse, officials are taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The precautions may slow down trial proceedings, but they're necessary to keep people safe, said Doug Tyler, trial court administrator for Canyon County.
Court staff on Wednesday hosted a media tour at the courthouse to show the new precautions and alleviate concerns about serving on jury duty.
Still, prospective jurors who are higher risk or work in health care will be able to delay their jury duty. Jurors who do serve will be screened daily and will be socially distanced from others in the courthouse, and there will be temperature checks for anyone entering the courthouse.
While members of the public will be able to sit in the courtroom gallery for magistrate trials, felony trial proceedings will be viewable through a closed-circuit stream from another room.
The prosecution and the defense will be on opposite sides of the courtroom and will have space between them, Tyler said.
Everyone at the courthouse is required to wear a mask, including throughout jury trial proceedings, and staff is providing individual bags for jurors to store a notebook and pen, which will be provided by the courthouse and disinfected overnight in an ultraviolet light trailer.
Though the court can no longer provide coffee to jurors, they may bring their own in the morning, though the courtroom must be kept as clean as possible. “We’ve put the primary focus on safety and separating people,” Tyler said.
Jurors will complete a screening form each time they enter the courthouse, including after lunch breaks.
Officials from Southwest District Health and Idaho Supreme Court came to the courthouse and made recommendations to keep people as safe as possible, Administrative District Judge George Southworth said. Should a jury member feel sick, they will be discharged before they get into the courtroom through screening procedures, and can be rescheduled for jury duty later this year.
Southworth said alternates would then be used. There is worry that if a jury member was infected the day before, they may have infected the entire jury, but a judge would question everybody in the jury to decide if a new trial is necessary, to discharge everybody, or excuse certain jurors and continue. “It’s not an ideal situation, but it’s the best we have,” said Southworth, adding that the courthouse is bound by the Supreme Court’s COVID-19 requirements, which will slow down the start of trials.
“We’ve taken all the steps we’re aware of that we can take to keep everyone as safe as possible,” he said.
On Wednesday, the court’s IT specialist was working to determine where to put microphones and cameras to ensure trials run smoothly. One notable change that will take place during trials is the presentation of physical evidence. Normally, jurors would be able to hold each piece of evidence and examine it up close.
Instead, the Supreme Court has provided each courthouse with large monitors placed in front of the jury panel through which prosecutors will present evidence. Marshals will then walk slowly back and forth in front of the jury panel with evidence in hand, so that both the jury and attorneys for each side can view evidence clearly.
Jurors are normally provided meals during deliberation, but due to COVID-19 will be provided a meal in an individual box, and will be given snacks in individually wrapped packages, said Matthew Burgess, deputy marshal for the 3rd Judicial District. Jurors will also be provided bottled water.
Inside the courtroom, jurors will be spaced every other row and sit six feet apart. There is plastic glass in front of the witness stand, and marshals will change the microphone covers after each person testifies. Special cleaners have been purchased for all plastic glass and furniture, and the courtroom will be sprayed down each night. Jurors will be provided hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes, and every material used during trial will be sanitized in the court’s ultraviolet light trailer each night.
The number of jurors on each panel will differ as well. Prior to COVID-19, felony trials had only 12-13 selected jurors, and magistrate trials had six. Now, extra alternates are selected. According to Burgess, seven magistrate jurors can fit into a courtroom socially distanced. The felony courtroom can house 14 jurors total. For recess and deliberation, they'll be funneled into two separate rooms behind the judge’s desk, each with their own bathroom.
“When it comes down to it, in this country, it’s those 14 people that count,” said Burgess, emphasizing the importance of keeping the jury healthy and comfortable so that trials proceed without issue, for the sake of all parties. “We have to be flexible and patient. This is unprecedented, but the legal system has to go on. "We’re going to make sure they’re taken care of.”