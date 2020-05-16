BOISE – When the Governor’s Housing Committee, an obscure legislative panel that oversees the state’s apportioning of a $54,610 a year housing stipend for the governor, met last week, Gov. Brad Little had just outlined plans for big budget cuts, including slashing $99 million from the state’s public schools next year.
Yet, the panel voted unanimously, with no discussion, to approve the same $54,610 full housing stipend for the governor again next year, the same budget year in which he’s looking to impose 5% holdbacks across the state budget.
Idaho governors have received the stipend on and off since 1999, to make up for the lack of an official governor’s mansion; Idaho is one of just five states without one.
Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, the panel’s chairman, said, “I think the main reason is because this is a separate fund that basically is set up for the support of the governor, and it’s traditional that there’s a stipend paid for housing.”
Idaho’s last occupied governor’s residence, an older home in Boise’s North End, was sold in 1990, after it had deteriorated since serving as the official governor’s mansion since 1947 and Idaho governors began declining to live there. The $221,000 in proceeds from the sale of the house combined with a $778,000 appropriation from the state’s Permanent Building Fund created a Governor’s Residence Account, with almost $1 million dedicated to housing for the governor.
In 2004, the Simplot family donated the late J.R. Simplot’s landmark hilltop mansion to the state for a governor’s mansion, but it was never occupied. Amid escalating costs, the state gave it back to the Simplot family in 2013; in 2016, the Simplot family demolished the home.
The governor’s housing stipend is paid out of the governor’s housing fund, which after two decades of housing stipends is now down to about $355,000. That’s about five more years' worth of funding, including overhead and other expenses, according to the state Department of Administration.
The governor’s salary is $138,302 a year; it was fixed for his four-year term by lawmakers before he was elected. The housing stipend adds $4,551 a month to that.
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, who serves on the committee, said, “I think it’s a valid question, but I think that change has got to be a legislative change — I don’t think it can be done by the committee, because the statute establishes a perpetual fund. These were the numbers that had been agreed upon.”
“It needs to be looked at in the context of everything that’s going on,” said Jordan, who is retiring after her current Senate term, “and while I won’t personally be there to accomplish that in the next session, it’s feedback that others will receive from me as one of the items to look at.”
STATEWIDE POLL RESULTS
A statewide poll during the first week of May commissioned by the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry found 75.5% approval of Gov. Brad Little’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an even larger 79.3% supporting his four-stage “Idaho Rebounds” plan for reopening the economy. Support was particularly high among Republicans, in the poll conducted by GS Strategy Group of Boise.
“The underlying fundamentals are that Idahoans are confident that Idaho’s leadership is doing the right thing. This is great news for those businesses that are hopeful to reopen as soon as this weekend,” Alex LaBeau, IACI president, said last week.
The poll, which had a statewide sample size of 400 registered voters and a margin of error of +/-4.89%, also found that 64.7% of respondents “trust the health care professionals for guidance in the ongoing decisions to balance the needs of societal health, liberty and prosperity in moving the state safely forward.”
The poll found that 27.4% of respondents said they or someone in their household has lost a job due to the coronavirus; and 32.3% said they or someone in their household had to take a pay cut or reduced hours. Yet, overall, 65.6% said the state is on the right track, while just 24.8% said it’s on the wrong track.
The poll also measured favorability ratings for Little, who came in at 62.4% favorable, 19.8% unfavorable overall. Among Republicans, his numbers were even stronger: 72.6% favorable, with just 14% unfavorable.
“I think the thing that was most surprising about it is these numbers are more favorable than I’d anticipated, after people being cooped up for as long as they have been,” LaBeau said. “People are genuinely very positive about the direction Idaho is going, and specifically the four-stage plan.”
The poll also asked respondents when they think life will “go back to normal” in Idaho. The overall results: 62.4% said “a few months;” 18.1% said a year; 8.1% said a few years; and 5.3% said “never.”
Among Democrats, 45.3% said a few months and 30.6% said a year. Among Republicans, 72% said a few months and 9% said a year.