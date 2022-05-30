Higher prices and product shortages are a common refrain for consumers and businesses throughout the country.
Some of the inflationary and supply chain impacts are being felt underground – literally.
Shortages and higher prices for PVC pipes and other conduits as well as key construction materials and components threaten to delay and significantly increase costs for repairing aging sewer and water systems and extending broadband internet networks and data centers into rural and underserved areas.
Those subterranean endeavors are two of the top priorities for the Biden administration as well as state and local governments for infrastructure spending within the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act and the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress last year.
PVC and High density polyethylene (HDPE) piping systems are used by municipal and other water systems throughout the country. Those pipes can also be used to carry broadband internet fiber.
While there are alternatives to PVC pipes, the petroleum-based piping has been cheaper and easier to produce. But like other petroleum products (including plastics), PVC pipes are linked to rising oil prices, supply chain snafus and heightened demand from a robust housing market and expansive government infrastructure spending.
Impacts on multiple shores
Rick Van Emburgh, town engineer for the town of Easton on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, said he has seen the price of PVC pipe systems and materials such as asphalt as much as quadruple with inflation impacting the town’s infrastructure projects.
“There is a backlog of material supplies,” Van Emburgh said. “The supply is taking months to get in.”
Like other jurisdictions those kinds of pricing and logistic problems can impact infrastructure priorities and spending under federal spending programs.
Easton, for example, is putting a major focus of its $16.5 million ARPA relief on improving water systems, according to town manager Don Richardson.
Those projects include installing new and larger stormwater pipes in historic town which was established in 1710.
Government procurement officers are having to build in some pricing provisions to account for potential major cost increases to help encourage bidders.
On Florida’s southwestern gulf coast, Linda Senne, finance director for the city of Venice, said the problems with higher prices and delays for PVC pipes along with labor shortages for contractors are the major stumbling blocks for infrastructure construction projects.
Senne said petroleum-related products, including plastic components and piping systems, are seeing major price fluctuations with oil up significantly and gasoline prices. Crude oil prices were trading in the $112 per barrel range Friday, May 20 — up from $66 per barrel a year ago.
Higher oil prices and limited supplies because of U.S. and NATO sanctions on Russian energy exports over the invasion of Ukraine have resulted in record gas and diesel prices in Oregon, California and across the country.
Those impact the costs of logistics for infrastructure and construction projects and put upward pressure on plastics, piping systems and other petroleum-based products.
“Plastics will become more expensive to produce,” said Vincent Smith, an economics professor with Montana State University with a focus on agriculture and supply chains.
The piping industry — which has a major focus on water infrastructure projects — is valued at $30 billion worldwide, according to Market Research Future. The current market dynamics is benefitting the sector — a scenario playing out across supply chains.
Houston-based Westlake Corp. — a major PVC and materials supplier — posted record quarterly sales of $4.1 billion and profits of $756 million during the first three months of 2022. Profits were up 212% and sales were up 72% from a year ago.
Montana State’s Smith said while farmers also use piping systems for irrigation and other systems, they are facing steeper price jumps for fertilizers after U.S. sanctions barred product and mineral imports from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.
Those two countries provide large shares of the world’s fertilizer components and products.
Nail guns, data centers, elevator parts
Ken Simonson, chief economist for the Virginia-based Associated General Contractors of America, said he’s heard of issues with piping systems in Wyoming and there were supply chain problems caused by plants closed by extreme cold weather in Texas and hurricanes in Louisiana last year.
Simonson said shipment delays and higher prices and their impacts on construction projects extend to other materials.
“There’s just a whole host of things that are in short supply,” said Simonson, whose group represents the construction industry. “The situation isn’t getting any better.”
Those are impacting construction contractors, engineering firms and other builders across the country. The shortages and price hikes include equipment and power generating machinery essential to the development of internet data centers.
Simonson also said a contractor in North Carolina told him of troubles getting in powder for nail guns.
“They have had to scramble to find it,” he said, adding how many construction projects can be impacted by such shortages.
“All sorts of things are delaying construction,” he said, pointing to elevator parts that suddenly became in short supply during Italy’s COVID surge. “The supply chain is very fragile.”
Smith said not every supply chain disruption or delay is linked to COVID (including recent government shutdowns of major ports plants and production centers in China).
“That’s not accurate,” he said, pointing to troubles with baby formula, which stems from domestic production problems.
He said some sectors, including the auto industry which has seen shortages of computer chips and expansive price hikes the past two years, are embracing tighter inventories.
Government spending on infrastructure as well as robust housing markets during the pandemic also spurred demand for materials and construction equipment. That added demand put additional upward pressures on prices and stresses on inventories.
Broadband boosters
On the broadband front, President Joe Biden, state governments and localities have made boosting internet access in rural and low-income communities a priority.
The $14.2 billion White House effort includes subsidizing low-cost internet services with private providers. The costs would range between $30 to $40 per month for a projected 48 million low-income Americans, including those on public assistance programs.
“Broadband is in the 21st century what electricity was in the 20th century — essential,“ said U.S, Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, in support of Biden’s low-cost plan and $570 million his state received in ARPA infrastructure money.
Megan Cook, town council president in Easton, Maryland, said bridging the digital divide has become more important with the coronavirus pandemic prompting more online classes for students and work-at-home arrangements for workers.
“Kids in school need to be able to do their homework,” said Cook of digital divide issues magnified by the job losses and shutdowns of schools and workplaces during the pandemic.
Like other providers, municipal-owned Easton Utilities offered free hot spots and customer assistance during the depths of the pandemic’s job losses and shutdowns of schools and workplaces. The local utility received a $13.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2020 to expand broadband infrastructure and access to remote and unconnected areas of the Eastern Shore — an hour from Baltimore and 90 minutes from Washington D.C.
Across the country in the Pacific Northwest, Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency, oversees the Oregon Broadband Office. The state office is responsible for Oregon’s $120 million allocation from the $10 billion in dedicated broadband funds from APRA, as well as other funding streams.
The state will disperse some of those funds via grants to localities and nonprofits focused on digital divide issues where poorer and more remote areas lag with broadband access.
The Oregon office is also awaiting internet grant programs from the $1 trillion federal infrastructure program passed by Congress and Biden last year.
But the higher construction costs and product and material delays could force broadband efforts to focus more on private sector partnerships and leveraging existing infrastructure rather than building new fiber and connections.
That focus could help lower-income communities where price is the biggest barrier to internet access but challenge remote areas without coverage and excessive last-mile connection costs.
Tom Schatz , president of the Citizens Against Government Waste, said the watchdog group worries about how much money is being spent on building government internet networks that might be duplicative of existing private infrastructure.
The watchdog group estimates there is $800 billion in federal money available for broadband networks, infrastructure and access.
“Our concern is that they’re not just going to do it right,” Schatz said.