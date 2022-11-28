Support Local Journalism


When Autumn Kersey launched the Treasure Valley Children’s Theater in 2012, Meridian was the only major city in the valley without a local theater organization.

Now, the Meridian-based theater company includes an adult troupe of professional actors who perform plays for young audiences; an array of educational programs that run year-round; and a children’s theater company that rehearses and performs plays and learns life skills and values in the process. It has 18 staff members and has worked with “countless volunteers and thousands of kids,” Kersey said. Its aim, she said, is “using the arts to give kids life skills. That’s what I’ve always been about.”

