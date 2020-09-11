BOISE — Three men could be charged with arson after an overnight fire in a Boise apartment after police say they set off a firework inside.
The Boise police and fire departments responded just after 1:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Royal Boulevard, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. A second-floor fire had forced everyone out of the apartment for about an hour. As police investigated, they learned the three men had been playing a game in the apartment when they set off the firework, according to the release.
The apartment sprinklers put the fire out before it spread. Police sent the investigation to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors will decide whether or not to press charges against the men.