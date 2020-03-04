2 arrested on drug charges during search of Nampa house

NAMPA — Police arrested two people on numerous drug charges while executing a search warrant early Wednesday at a residence on East Declaration Drive in Nampa.
Justin Colangelo, 39, of Nampa, is charged with possession of paraphernalia and four counts of drug trafficking involving a variety of substances, such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana. Crystal McCarter, 40, of Nampa, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, heroin and paraphernalia.
Colangelo and McCarter remain in the Canyon County Jail as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to online records.
During the search that led to the pair's arrest, police said Nampa officers recovered 17 grams of heroin, 69 grams of cocaine, 258 grams of methamphetamine and 500 grams of marijuana. Multiple prescription pills — packaged for resale and valued at $12,500 — also were recovered, as well as two firearms and about $5,000 in cash.
The warrant was executed at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of East Declaration Drive, police said. The investigation into the alleged activities there began after the department received a tip of illegal drug trafficking.
Police said anyone with additional information about either individual is asked to call Nampa Police Sgt. Shane Huston at 208-465-2257 or Idaho Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.