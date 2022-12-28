Caldwell Police made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened on Christmas.
Eduin Hernandez, 22, was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon or instrument and discharging a firearm at a dwelling or vehicle, both felonies, a press release said. Hernandez was arrested at a residence in Parma.
The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Village Green Street in Caldwell at around 7:45 a.m. on Christmas. Hernandez, who police said is known to the victim, allegedly shot the victim after a verbal altercation. Hernandez then reportedly fled the scene.
The victim was hospitalized and is in critical condition.
Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community. The shooting is not believed to be gang-related.
"We had several courageous community members who called us and gave our detectives the crucial break we needed to bring this violent predator to justice," Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in a press release. "I am also very proud of our investigative team who forfeited their holiday weekend, selflessly answered the call of duty and put their community at the forefront by working around the clock to solve this crime."