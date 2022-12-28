Idaho Press police lights stock image (copy)

Caldwell Police made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened on Christmas. 

Eduin Hernandez, 22, was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon or instrument and discharging a firearm at a dwelling or vehicle, both felonies, a press release said. Hernandez was arrested at a residence in Parma. 

Christmas shooting in Caldwell leaves man in critical condition

