Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — Many Idaho residents can expect to see some long-awaited relief on their property tax bills this coming November as a result of new legislation and a budget surplus.

Property Tax presser

Gov. Brad Little talks about a $300 million relief for Idaho Property Taxpayers during a press conference in Nampa, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday morning at a home in Nampa announced that the state ended the fiscal year with nearly $100 million in budget surplus funds, which will be divided between relief for schools to use on bonds and levies and homeowners. This will be combined with other funding sources set aside for relief, coming to a total of about $300 million.

Property Tax presser

Gov. Brad Little talks about a $300 million relief for Idaho Property Taxpayers during a press conference in Nampa, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Little was joined by House Speaker Mike Moyle, Rep. Jason Monks and Sen. Doug Ricks.
Property Tax presser

Gov. Brad Little talks about a $300 million relief for Idaho Property Taxpayers during a press conference in Nampa, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments