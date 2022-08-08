BOISE — When former four-term Congressman Raul Labrador jumped into the race for Idaho attorney general in November, he was noted for his quick pace of campaign fundraising. Now, his newly named Democratic opponent has nearly matched that in his own initial fundraising push.
Labrador raised $83,129 in his first week of campaign fundraising, according to campaign finance records filed with the Idaho Secretary of State. Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh, the new Democratic nominee, reported raising $82,166 in his first week of campaign fundraising.
In his first two weeks, Labrador raised a total of $118,658, while Arkoosh, in his first two weeks, raised a total of $103,192, according to his campaign.
“The Republican nominee of course comes into the general with some advantages, given the dominance of Republicans in voter registration and those types of things,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler. “For that amount of money to be donated to a Democratic candidate within the first couple weeks of them becoming the nominee is pretty impressive, and suggests that that campaign will probably be pretty active — because you need money to campaign, to have advertisements, to be out on the road.”
Labrador’s total in his first two weeks of fundraising included five donors who gave $10,000 each, which wasn’t an option for Arkoosh. That’s because in November, Labrador was able to collect up to $5,000 per donor for the primary and $5,000 per donor for the general election. Arkoosh didn’t run in the primary, so his limit is just $5,000 per donor, only for the general election.
Kettler said, “He’s kind of behind, still, because he didn’t have that primary election to kind of get things off the ground. So you definitely would need some of that money to come in quick once you become the nominee. … I think it’ll be an interesting race.”
Brent Littlefield, campaign advisor to Labrador, said in an emailed statement, “We are confident Idahoans want a strong voice like Raul Labrador as their next attorney general and they will reject the Democrats backroom deals.”
That was a reference to how Arkoosh became the nominee; a longtime independent who briefly was a registered Republican, he recently registered as a Democrat and was named the Democratic nominee on July 26 to replace Steve Scanlin, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary as a placeholder candidate. Arkoosh, who has never run for statewide office before but is a prominent Idaho attorney, has been positioning himself as a candidate who can appeal to independents and Republicans as well as Democrats.
Littlefield declined to comment on fundraising; Labrador has not yet filed his July monthly campaign finance report.
As of his last full report, through June, he reported having raised $629,885 since the beginning of the campaign cycle, spent $561,335, and reported just over $68,000 in cash on hand as of June 30. He’s reported five large donations of more than $1,000 since his June report, totaling $11,500. Those include $5,000 from Cozen O’Connor of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; $2,000 from the Blue and Gold Fund in Beverly, Massachusetts; $2,000 from the Freedom First PAC in Raleigh, North Carolina; and $2,500 from Idaho Forest Group in Athol.
Idaho candidates are required to report donations of $1,000 or more within 48 hours, during election years. Arkoosh reported the following $1,000-or-more donations since his July report: $1,000 from Tony Park of Boise; $2,000 from Charles Cornforth of Garden City; $1,000 from Kenneth Mason of McCall; $2,000 from Russ Buschert of Eagle; and $1,000 from Tricia Sopert of Boise.
Labrador’s $10,000 donors during his first two weeks of fundraising in November were Derek and Genine Smith of Island Park; HMH Construction in Nampa; John Odom of Meridian; and Wolverton Homes in Twin Falls.
Arkoosh’s biggest donors to date, at $5,000 each, are attorney Jack Gjording of Boise; A.J. and Susie Balukoff of Boise; David Arkoosh of Boise; and Arkoosh Law Offices. He’s had more than 300 donors; many gave much smaller amounts.
Labrador, in his first two weeks of fundraising, received donations from 38 individuals, five businesses and two political committees, according to his campaign finance report.
Betty Richardson, campaign advisor to Arkoosh, said, “He’s done an amazing job of fundraising. I’ve never worked with a candidate who is as active and energetic and as engaging as Tom, and he’s really reaching out to a lot of people and they’re being very responsive.”
Labrador defeated current Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May GOP primary. He and Arkoosh will face off in the general election on Nov. 8.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.