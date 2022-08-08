Tom Arkoosh file photo

BOISE — When former four-term Congressman Raul Labrador jumped into the race for Idaho attorney general in November, he was noted for his quick pace of campaign fundraising. Now, his newly named Democratic opponent has nearly matched that in his own initial fundraising push.

Labrador raised $83,129 in his first week of campaign fundraising, according to campaign finance records filed with the Idaho Secretary of State. Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh, the new Democratic nominee, reported raising $82,166 in his first week of campaign fundraising.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

