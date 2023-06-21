230214 aj Legislative session_12.JPG

Representative Bruce Skaug addresses the Idaho House of Representatives during a legislative session regarding a ban on transgender care for minors at the Capitol Building in Boise in February.

 Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune

A decision by a federal judge Tuesday that struck down Arkansas’ ban on transgender health care for minors may have implications for a similar challenge in Idaho.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. blocks the first-in-the-nation ban on this type of health care — which can include puberty blockers, hormones and surgery. The decision applies only to Arkansas.

